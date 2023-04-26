MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, West Memphis, Arkansas, schools will hold a special board meeting following the firing of Superintendent Richard Atwill.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.

Atwill was fired last week after being on the job for just 11 months. Willie Rhodes, a former leader with Memphis-Shelby County Schools has been named the district’s interim superintendent.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates about the meeting once they become available.

