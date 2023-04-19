MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Richard Atwill, the superintendent of schools in West Memphis, Arkansas has been terminated by the school board.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McLendon confirmed the news Wednesday morning on WREG’A Live At 9.

McLendon, noting that the school board is separate from city government, said he had no information about why Atwill was terminated.

“Mr. Atwill is a pretty good guy, and I hope whatever decision is being made is being done in the best interests of our children,” the mayor said.