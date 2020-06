From left to right: 6-month-old Majesty McClanton, father Rodney McClanton, mother Miracle Auimatagi.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis police are searching a 6-month-old girl who was abducted during a visit to the Department of Human Services.

Majesty McClanton was abducted by her parents, Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi, from the DHS office during a supervised visit.

The parents and Majesty were last seen driving a white 2015 Nissan Altima without a license plate.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts should call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7555.

Majesty McClanton