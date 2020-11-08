WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the 2900 block of White Street, late Saturday night.
WMPD said when they arrived they found a man suffering from a stabbing wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
West Memphis Police said their detectives are actively investigating this incident.
