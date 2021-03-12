West Memphis mother searches for answers after teenage son is shot, killed in Marion

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis mother is still looking for answers one month after the shooting death of her teenage son.

The heartbreak is easy to see on Jacinta Parrow’s face as she describes her late son Gerrell.

“He was outgoing,” Parrow said.

On February 11, Parrow noticed her son didn’t make it back to their West Memphis home the night before.

“That was not unusual,” she said.

But as the day continued, she couldn’t track him down. Then, she saw on Facebook Live that there had been a shooting at the Greens and Fairways Apartments in nearby Marion.

Before long, she realized the worst and had to identify her son’s body at the coroner’s office.

“That’s how I was able to identify that it was my son,” Parrow said. “I didn’t receive a phone call or a visit from no detective.”

Gerrell was just 19 years old and a recent graduate from West Memphis Academies.

“Why somebody would want to take his life like that? No, I have no clue,” Parrow said.

Parrow says she heard from the Marion Police Department in the days immediately following the murder but hasn’t been able to speak with someone in weeks.

“They’ve taken down my number at least ten times. And I think this last time I kinda lost it. Because again, she wanted to take my number again,” she said.

WREG visited the Marion Police Department and spoke with a detective over the phone. They said the case is an active homicide investigation, and they can’t release any information right now out of fear of jeopardizing their case.

It’s been weeks since the Parrow family had to bury Gerrell, and they’re desperate for answers.

“Justice. I need that, and I need closure,” Parrowsaid. “I think that’s the hardest part at not accepting it.”

WREG will be in contact with the Marion Police Department and continue to update this story.