MEMPHIS, Tenn. --- Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, scammers aren't taking a day off.

The Better business Bureau of the Mid-South has received 40 reports of people using the COVID-19 stimulus payments as a way to scam people.

"One person told us about a phone call saying that her student loans qualified her for immediate COVID-19 relief, but she didn't have any student loans," said Nancy Crawford with BBB.