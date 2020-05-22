West Memphis man wanted on murder charge

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in Crittenden County have obtained an arrest warrant for a young man wanted in a recent murder.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, Kevin Curry Junior shot and killed Jimmy Tanner on South Bristol in Harvard Yard Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old is reportedly also wanted in Memphis in connection to an aggravated robbery earlier this month.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444.