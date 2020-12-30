West Memphis Fire Department names new fire chief

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon announced Barry Ealy has been tapped to lead the West Memphis Fire Department.

Starting as a firefighters, Ealy has worked his way up through the ranks and will be an asset to the department in this leadership role, McClendon said.

“I am confident Chief Ealy will take this opportunity to make additional advances, innovations, and reforms to improve the culture within the department left by Chief Brewer and Chief Rose who has been an invaluable part of the leadership team since being appointed Interim Fire Chief in June,” he said in a released statement Wednesday.

Ealy will begin his new role on January 4. He replaces Chief DeWayne Rose who was selected to temporarily lead the department following the death of Chief Dennis Brewer in May.