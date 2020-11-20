West Memphis community steps up after Thanksgiving meal giveaway is postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – A planned holiday meal giveaway for people in West Memphis has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, the City of West Memphis announced the meal giveaway at First Baptist Church had been postponed. In a post on the church’s Facebook page staff members said it was because the pastor tested positive for COVID-19 and was now home dealing with mild symptoms.

It’s just one of the challenges the virus has presented this year.

“We used to be able to package boxes and things like that but due to the pandemic we’re trying to limit the number of people we come into contact with,” said Director of Community Outreach Tawana Bailey.

Places like the Good Neighbor Center are stepping up to fill the city’s growing need. The city already provided them $10,000 dollars to purchase additional meals.

But Friday some last-minute donations came in from students at Marion Junior High, and they received another donation to give more than 100 families a turkey or Kroger gift card.

They’re working to meet the needs of people in the community, seeing 200 people each day. And they’re working to ensure that with everything happening in the world around us, a meal is one thing people won’t go without.

“You don’t have to worry about food because the center is open every day,” Bailey said.

If you missed Friday’s giveaway, more opportunities are listed below.

Southland Casino Racing will present 50 gift certificates Monday, November 23 at 11 a.m.

The West Memphis Police Department will hold Shop with a Cop at Walmart December 11 at 10 a.m.

The City of West Memphis will host a turkey giveaway December 17.

For more information, you can call the Good Neighbor Center at 870-735-0870.