West Memphis church steps in to feed kids after school program shuts down

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis meal distribution program for children had to abruptly end last month when a worker tested positive for COVID-19, leaving many children and parents in a bind.

Now one church says it’ll now step in to fill the void and do God’s work.

“Let me just say the devil is a lie,” said Pastor Larry Banks of Bethel AME Church. “We are still going to make this happen for the good of the children.”

Banks has led Bethel AME for about eight years. The church sits adjacent to Maddox Elementary.



“We wanted to develop a working relationship with the school staff as well as a relationship with the students,” he said.



Back in March, WREG was at Maddox, where the district was still feeding students in underserved communities even after schools were forced to close because of the pandemic.



But last month, the district said it would have to cancel all meal distributions for safety and health concerns after someone involved with the distribution notified the district they had tested positive for COVID-19.

“DHS in Little Rock, they reached out to us to see if there was anything we could do maybe fill the void and help out,” Banks said.



Bethel was already providing an afterschool enrichment and feeding program, but now it plans to use its staff, equipment and food to provide even more meals.



“Based on the coordination at this point through DHS, what we will be actually offering are all four of those meals. Two in the morning and two in the afternoon,” Banks said.

Banks said the church expects to hear this week from the Arkansas DHS about site locations and feeding times for West Memphis students.

“It’s all in the Lord’s hands,” he said. “That we can do we’re going to do. That we can’t do we’re going to pray about it.”

Related Content Crittenden County manages higher-than-normal coronavirus case rate Video