West Memphis church seeks help feeding hungry schoolkids

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A meal distribution program to feed hungry children during the COVID-19 pandemic is guided by faith and a sense of life-and-death urgency.

“Life, from the perspective, the children will be fed and not starving, but we can meet that need. Death, from the position, if we don’t do this right, if we don’t dot the i’s and cross the t’s because of the coronavirus, it could bring on death,” said Pastor Larry Banks of Bethel AME Church on Barton Avenue in West Memphis.

Banks’ church stepped in Monday to make sure every child in the West Memphis school district has access to meals, after the district had to shut down its food program when a worker contractor COVID-19.

Parents pulled up in their cars. Many didn’t want to interviewed, but were appreciative to get the meals.

“A lot of kids in our community, only meal is lunch at school and breakfast,” said church member Ernestine White.

Banks said the need is great.

“We are going to be providing this for the duration of the summer in all likelihood, but that’s decision that comes to us from DHS,” he said.

Bethel AME Church says it’s also looking for volunteers who can help with food distribution at its 11 sites or to prepare meals. Click here for more information or call (870) 732-3446.