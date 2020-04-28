West Memphis approves $100,000 for COVID-19 relief

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A new community relief package will offer residents a lifeline for financial help as thousands are out work due to COVID-19.

West Memphis City Council approved a $100,000 COVID-19 relief package from a community development block grant.

To help with bills, the city is offering $100 to go towards residents’ utility bills.

“It’s a lot of people who are suffering from this,” West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said.

McClendon says people can start applying for the assistance on Monday. Residents must call City Hall to find out if they qualify.

According to McClendon, $10,000 will go towards helping small businesses with up to $200 dollars in utility assistance and the grant will provide free meals for two groups of people.

“We are offering our homeless and senior citizens a free meal every day for the next 30 days,” McClendon said.

The funds will also help homeless people with COVID-19 by putting them in vacant hotels.

Another $10,000 will be set aside to buy masks, gloves and sanitizers for citizens.

$20,000 will be designated to fund more COVID-19 testing in the area.

“We are going to open up testing sites and satellite locations within West Memphis,” McClendon said. “North, East, South and West, so more people can come get tested if you’re asymptomatic.”

Another $10,000 will be set aside for the city’s Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry.