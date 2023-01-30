MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were evacuated from West Collierville Middle School on Monday after a possible threat, according to the Collierville Police.

Students were sent to Collierville Baptist Church for safety.

Police say that the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was called in and is taking the lead in the investigation.

Collierville Schools issued the following statement:

Earlier this morning, West Collierville Middle School received a phone call threatening harm to the school. Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are on campus and recommended an evacuation of the building. All students and staff are safe.

Law enforcement has informed us that their sweep of the building should be completed within the hour. Once complete, students and staff will return to West Collierville Middle School to resume our instructional day.

This breaking news will be updated as more information becomes available.