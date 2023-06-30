MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’s top crime fighters say they’re making gains but acknowledge there’s much more to do.

Police Chief C.J. Davis got feedback from citizens Thursday night during a community meeting in Cordova, while Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy touted recent successes in crime fighting at a meeting with citizens in Germantown.

“I got that people are very very concerned about crime. They have every right to be,” Mulroy said. “I was able to communicate a number of initiatives we are doing for the first time to try to help with crime. You know we’ve got our cold case unit, our new policy on non-fatal shootings, we just broke a big case with MPD’s assistance, or they did with our assistance, that smash and grab ring, organized retail theft. We’re making progress. It’s not going to turn around overnight, but I think it will turn around, and I think dialogue with the citizens like this is extremely helpful.”

Mulroy and Davis announced this week that 15 people had been indicted for that recent string of smash-and-grab burglaries.

Street racing also is down from last year, thanks to increased patrols and help from the state troopers.