Welcome to Memphis works to help hospitality workers impacted by COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sidewalks almost desolate in South Main. The restaurants, hotels and bars empty as the city shelters in place to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s something that’s completely out of everyone’s hands.”

Mary Schmitz is the Executive Director of Welcome to Memphis, a non-profit affiliated with Memphis tourism.

They’re working to help those hourly employees who worked in restaurants, bars, tourist attractions, convention services and tour operations who were either furloughed or laid off.

“This is an opportunity we have received through the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis to disseminate a grant to individual hospitality workers.”

Schmitz said 100 people will get $300. The application process starts Wednesday, April 1, and goes through April 6 at 6 p.m. Recipients will be chosen through a lottery-style system and the money should land in bank accounts shortly after the deadline.

“This is the first of the month. This is the time we normally pay big bills like rent. I know restaurateurs, hoteliers, people running attractions are worried about their people.”

The most recent data from the Greater Memphis Chamber shows the unsettling impact coronavirus has had in our area.

Of the food and beverage and entertainment leisure establishments 95 percent have experienced changes to hourly or hourly work schedules.

Sixty-one percent were forced to lay off workers.

Thousands are now without a paycheck.

“Any assistance for a lot of the people we serve. Any assistance is good. We wish we could give them a lot more on a regular basis. The funds are, we are doing what we can with the funds we got.”

Schmitz told WREG’s Jessica Gertler they’re trying to raise more money so they can help more people.

Click here to apply

To donate click here