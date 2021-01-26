Welcome to Memphis offering $500 grants to hospitality, tourism workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis non-profit organization announced it is now taking applications for a $500 grant that aims to help those in the hosptaility and tourism industry negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Welcome to Memphis said it received money through the Pay It Forward Mid-South campaign. Hourly and shift workers in Memphis and Shelby County who have been laid off, furloughed or had their hours reduced by more than 50 percent due to the pandemic are eligible to apply.

“We recognize the ongoing economic challenges faced by our local hospitality community, and it is our hope that the new grants will make a positive difference for hourly hospitality employees as they continue to wait for their jobs to return to normal,” said Mary Schmitz, Executive Director at Welcome to Memphis.

