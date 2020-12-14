Weirich: Officers justified in shooting death of Whitehaven man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s office said officers were justified in the shooting death of a man who was reportedly armed when he started running at law enforcement.

According to reports, officers were called to the 1300 block of Timothy Drive in January 2019 and came into contact with Abdoulaye Thiam, 20. The subject was holding a knife and would not respond to officers’ orders to drop the weapon.

When Thiam reportedly ran toward one of the responding officers, three others fired shots at him striking him multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident was investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who sent Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich their report. In a released statement Monday, Weirich said Thiam “posed a threat of serious bodily injury” to the officers. She said he left them with no other alternative in that situation.

