Wedding crashers: Guests confront men accused of taking beer, punching groom

by: Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

William Beeson (left), Justin Crowl (right), Courtesy: Richland County Jail

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – A bride and groom will have quite the story to tell about their wedding day.

The couple tied the knot on June 19, but their reception at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield, Ohio was the main event.

Wedding guests were celebrating at the John Hartz building when two uninvited men arrived and tried to take a case of beer, according to a report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to witnesses, the groom confronted the suspected wedding crashers, identified as William Beeson, 22, and Justin Crowl, 29.

At that time, Beeson punched the groom, according to the deputy’s report, and Crowl jumped in to help.

Deputies say that’s when other guests got involved.

Crowl was cut on broken beer bottles, and Beeson got a black eye and other injuries.

The two told deputies they were at the fairgrounds for a horse show and were invited by a wedding guest.

Beeson and Crowl face charges of theft, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

They were booked in the Richland County Jail.

