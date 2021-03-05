Website to schedule Covid vaccine appointments in Memphis experiencing technical difficulties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis’ website to schedule appointments for vacccines is expereincing technical difficulties.

WREG was reporting on vaccines in Shelby County when our team realized it was down early Friday morning.

The city of Memphis released a statment saying “We are aware that there is an issue with COVID19.memphistn.gov site. Our IT Dept. is working to resolve the problem. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

We are aware that there is an issue with https://t.co/96P014pG0j site. Our IT Dept. is working to resolve the problem. We apologize for the inconvenience. — CityofMem_Media (@CityofMem_Media) March 5, 2021

The website has been down for several hours and it’s unclear when it will be back up and running.