MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have one more day of heat Sunday before showers begin to move in late in the afternoon, bringing temperatures down on Monday.

The mercury will rise into the mid-90s Sunday, WREG’s Wendy Nations said.

A Heat Advisory has been issued Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a large part of the News Channel 3 viewing area.

The National Service said heat index values, a measure of how hot the air feels, could rise to 108. But by late afternoon, parts of the area will be under a marginal risk for saevere weather, as a cold front moves through the area and clashes with the heat, creating precipitation.

But Monday, the Mid-South should wake up to temperatures in the mid-80s.

It’ll be welcome relief. Saturday, Memphis set a record with a high of 101 degrees.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for some counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area until Jun 26 7:00PM CDT. Tuned into WREG TV for the latest weather information. #HEATADVISORY pic.twitter.com/YKiHbZsm5W — Tim Simpson (@TSimpson_WREG3) June 26, 2022

The Storm Prediction Center just expanded the MARGINAL risk for strong thunderstorms across parts of the News Channel 3 viewing area. The main hazards may be isolated wind damage/excessive downpours. #WREGweather pic.twitter.com/gB3Kf7b0QO — Wendy Nations WREG (@wendynationswx) June 26, 2022