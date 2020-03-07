Weather service: At least 6 tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee

COOKEVILLE, TN – MARCH 04: A view of wreckage left behind in the tornado’s path through a residential area on March 4, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. A tornado passed through the Nashville area early Tuesday morning which left Putnam County with 18 killed and 38 unaccounted for. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — At least six tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee during a series of storms early this week that killed 24 people and caused massive damage, the National Weather Service in Nashville confirmed Friday.

The strongest tornado overnight into Tuesday packed winds up to 175 mph and lasted for eight miles in Putnam County, reaching EF-4 strength. President Donald Trump viewed damage on the ground Friday in Putnam County, where 18 deaths occurred.

Before that twister touched down, a tornado reached EF-3 strength, hitting peak winds of 165 mph and carving a 60-mile path across Nashville and Wilson counties.

Weaker EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Smith and Putnam counties; another hit Putnam County; and Cumberland County saw one as well. Humphreys County experienced an EF-1 twister.

Tornadoes also were confirmed in other parts of the state.