MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG chief meteorologist Tim Simpson has announced that he is stepping down from his duties.

Tim has led the WREG weather team for 29 years, delivering forecasts and keeping us informed when severe weather comes to town. Tim has also touched countless lives with his Pass It On segment, helping others bless those who are facing difficult times.

Tim and his wife Leah have raised five children since coming to the Mid-South in 1994, and now they’re heading to South Carolina to be closer to family.

We will miss Tim’s kindness, humor, expertise, and leadership. We thank Tim for his years of service at WREG!