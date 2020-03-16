Weather conditions could be beneficial for containing coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The changing weather conditions could be beneficial to helping health officials contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Forecasters in the Mid-South are predicting rain as the week starts Monday.

With rain predicted in the forecast brings a good chance people will decide to stay home as some public places and schools are shut down.

"There's no reason to really panic at this time," Dr. Reginique Green said. "What we are trying to do is contain the spread of a global health crisis."

The Tennessee Department of Health reported Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee went up to 39 but only two were confirmed in Shelby County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending events with more than 50 people to be canceled.

"We just don't want healthy individuals who can carry the virus without much problem to infect those who would not be so fortunate," Green said.

Health experts are reminding people to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.