Water issues force Downtown Shelby County Government Buildings to closed Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Government buildings located downtown will be closed on

Monday due to limited plumbing from water pressure issues, according to the Mayor’s office.

Affected buildings include:

Shelby County Administration, 160 N. Main St.

Shelby County Trustee, 158 Poplar Ave.

Shelby County Clerk, 150 Washington Ave.

Old Courthouse, 140 Adams Ave.

Offices located at 201 Poplar Ave.

Shelby County Support Services, 584 Adams Ave.

Shelby County Health Department, 814 Jefferson Ave.

Juvenile Court, 616 Adams Ave.

The administration will monitor the situation closely and will make a decision as when to reopen

on a day-by-day basis.