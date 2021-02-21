Water issues force Downtown Shelby County Government Buildings to closed Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Government buildings located downtown will be closed on
Monday due to limited plumbing from water pressure issues, according to the Mayor’s office.

Affected buildings include:

  • Shelby County Administration, 160 N. Main St.
  • Shelby County Trustee, 158 Poplar Ave.
  • Shelby County Clerk, 150 Washington Ave.
  • Old Courthouse, 140 Adams Ave.
  • Offices located at 201 Poplar Ave.
  • Shelby County Support Services, 584 Adams Ave.
  • Shelby County Health Department, 814 Jefferson Ave.
  • Juvenile Court, 616 Adams Ave.

The administration will monitor the situation closely and will make a decision as when to reopen
on a day-by-day basis.

