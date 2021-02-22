Water distribution events happening this week in Memphis, Lakeland

(JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Water distribution events will be taking place this week for MLGW customers impacted by the water issues.

The city of Lakeland will host an event from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday at Lakeland City Hall. One case will be given to each family while supplies last.

Councilmen JB Smiley, Jr. and Martavius Jones said the events will be free and will serve residents on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Each vehicle will receive one case of water.

The distribution events will take place at the following times and locations:

Wednesday, February 24

Pursuit of God Church at 3759 North Watkins starting at 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 25

Alpha Memphis Education Foundation  at 4122 Barton Drive starting at 4 p.m.

Saturday, February 27

Impact Church at 2025 Clifton Avenue starting at 2 p.m.

