West Memphis officials say county’s first coronavirus patient had traveled to California

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Mayor Marco McClendon said Friday there was one confirmed case of coronavirus in Crittenden County.

This is the first case in Crittenden County. There are 96 cases in Arkansas.

McClendon said the person traveled to California, and was now doing OK. The person had private testing done on Wednesday, and was quarantined the next day.

The patient’s family has been tested, he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this patient as we wish for a speedy recovery,” he said.

Arkansas has shut down bars and gyms statewide. Restaurants are take-out and delivery only to prevent the spread of the virus.