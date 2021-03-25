WATCH: Wendy Nations tracks potential severe weather Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The storms the WREG Weather Experts have been forecasting has arrived.

The National Weather Service has placed parts of the Mid-South in the Moderate to High risk category for developing severe storms later this afternoon. Damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and even some flash flooding are possible risks with those storms.

The first round of storms will move through the Mid-South during rush hour Thursday morning, causing delays for drivers heading about their day.

The second wave should be here around 3 p.m. Thursday, and that is the one that could produce the severe weather threats. Up to two inches of rain is also expected with this system.

The storms should be out of here by 7 p.m., bringing clearing skies for Friday. Check our weather page on wreg.com or watch News Channel 3 to keep up with conditions.