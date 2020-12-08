WATCH: Trump hosts discussion on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin a roundtable discussion on Operation Warp Speed, a program to get COVID-19 vaccine distributed nationwide, at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is expected to be a guest at the event.

Vice President Mike Pence joined Lee, along with federal officials and FedEx executives, in Memphis last Thursday for another roundtable discussion on vaccine distribution.

Memphis-based FedEx is a key partner in the government’s efforts to get the vaccine distributed.

You can watch a live stream of the event here at 1.