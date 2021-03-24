WATCH: Tim Simpson is tracking potential for severe weather Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another round of storms is expected to sweep across the Mid-South overnight and most of the day Thursday, with a moderate risk for severe storms.

Storms should begin to hit southern parts of the News Channel 3 viewing area about 3-6 a.m. Thursday, first around Clarksdale, Mississippi. Another round will come through in the afternoon.

By afternoon, it should be raining in Memphis. Rainfall totals could reach 1.5 inches in Memphis, 2.7 inches in Tupelo, Weather Expert Tim Simpson said. North and northeast Mississippi may be the focal point for severe storms.

There is also the potential for isolated tornadoes and hail, Simpson said.

The system should be out of the area by 7 p.m. Thursday. Check our weather page on wreg.com or watch News Channel 3 to keep up with conditions.