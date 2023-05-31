MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Daylight didn’t stop a group of thieves from stealing the roof of a Corvette Parked outside an East Memphis office building Tuesday.

In the video provided by Memphis police, you can see at least three males get out of a dark-colored newer model Chevy Corvette, break out the driver’s side window of a yellow Corvette and take off the roof in less than thirty seconds.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon in the parking lot of the Altruim 1 office building in the 6800 block of Poplar Avenue.

Police said the glass Taga roof is worth about $2,500. The owner of the vehicle said it will also cost around $250 to replace his driver’s side window.

Suspects’ Corvette

Investigators have released a photograph of the suspects’ vehicle. If you recognize the car or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)490-2210.