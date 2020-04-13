Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extends Stay at Home order until April 30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee said Monday he is extending Tennessee’s Stay at Home order until the end of April.

Lee said it is clear that the state’s economy cannot stay shut down for many more months, so he said he plans to begin reopening the state’s economy in May.

Lee encouraged Tennessee residents to keep following social distancing. He said the state is working on getting widespread testing available in the state.

As of April 13, the state’s coronavirus cases were at 5,610 total, including 109 deaths.

Two people in East Tennessee also lost their lives due to Monday morning’s severe storms, Lee said.

This story is developing and will be updated.