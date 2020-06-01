City leaders implement curfew for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city of Memphis will be implementing a curfew.

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. If you are out, you could be arrested. There is an exception for essential workers and people with medical emergencies.

The curfew will last “as long as necessary,” Strickland said.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings released the following statement on Facebook on Monday:

“During a demonstration or protest, MPD’s lawful obligation is to provide public safety for every citizen. MPD will deny the unlawful destruction, looting, and damage to all property. MPD will not allow any disruptions in business, school, government, and everyday function of life and liberty by unruly protesters or unlawful protest.

Last night, as the night before, a peaceful protest took place in the downtown area. However, this peaceful protest appears to have accelerated as the night progressed. Some of the protesters who were initially walking were peaceful, but many who participated chose to branch off from the peaceful protest and began wreaking havoc in our city.

“What started as a peaceful protest accelerated quickly into a form of riot behavior. Participants refused to disperse from blocking roadways, they threw rocks and bottles at officers, attempted to shut down our interstate system, and they vandalized and looted businesses,” said Director Rallings. “I am extremely proud and thankful for the professionalism shown by our officers, the Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, THP, and the National Guard. We will continue to work together throughout this process, and we will maintain order.”

In all 31 people were arrested overnight in Memphis and numerous officers were shot at.

