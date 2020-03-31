WATCH: Shelby County officials present live coronavirus case update

If you can’t see the live player above, click here.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The health department reported three deaths in Shelby County related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

There are 405 total cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, an increase of 36 cases in a day. The Shelby County Health Department said more than 4,665 people have been tested for COVID-19.

The three deaths were of people between the ages of 50 and 60. They were not identified.

The majority of the cases in the area are in people younger than 60, said Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the Shelby County Health Department.

Haushalter said more people had been tested in affluent areas in the county, where people have more access to insurance, but said adequate testing was being done throughout the county.