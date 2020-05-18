SCS officials announce strategy, task force for reopening schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray was at East High School making an announcement Monday on a strategy to reopen public schools.

The plan is called Strategic Action for Flexible Education, or SAFE, a contingency plan to reopen schools, Ray said.

Ray announced a task force to advise schools on a longer term strategy for reopening.

Officials with the task force said options under consideration included a complete reopening, a staggered reopening and a complete online program where only a few students would be inside the buildings at any time.

Ray said the coming school year would likely involve a hybrid model of both online and in-person learning.

“As the COVID-19 crisis is challenging districts across the country to accelerate the implementation of blended and distance learning plans, SCS is working to create a bold and progressive plan that would lead to all students and teachers having access to a device and internet.

“The District’s Digital Advisory Committee is exploring options to secure funding for the plan, which could range from $24 million to $91 million,” the district said in a news release.

