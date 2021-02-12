Shelby County Schools sets dates for teachers, students to return to class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray announced Friday that SCS teachers would return to school for in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 22.

Pre-k students through 5th grade will return to class March 1, other students March 8, Ray said. Virtual learning is still available for families who chose that option.

A one-time bonus of $1,000 for certified school-based employees and $500 for classified school-based employees was also announced.

Ray said the district has spent million in COVID relief funds to purchase protective equipment, cleaning supplies, safety signage and improve building ventilation system in an effort to keep student sand staff safe.

The district canceled in-person classes in March of 2020 as the pandemic spread. Classes have been conducted virtually.

Shelby County Schools delayed the return to in-person learning that was set to begin starting February 8, saying the COVID-19 infection rate in the community was still too high to begin in-person school safely.

Shelby County Schools, the state’s largest district, is the only school district in Tennessee with no in-person learning option.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has pushed for Nashville and Shelby County to have an in-person option for students ready to go. A bill introduced by Republican Senator Brian Kelsey of Germantown would give Governor Bill Lee the authority to open schools through executive order.