WATCH: Officer collapses while packing up drug evidence laced with fentanyl

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KTUL/CNN) — An Oklahoma officer was captured on camera collapsing after he was exposed to fentanyl while packing up drug evidence.

Police officers regularly come into contact with dangerous drugs as part of their jobs. Unfortunately, even the smallest touch of fentanyl can have serious consequences.

“Becoming ill, light-headed and actually, basically, passed out or fell,” Bartlesville Police Sergeant Jim Warring said, describing his experience.

Warring can be seen on the video collapsing while packing the evidence believed to be laced with fentanyl. A rush of officers came to his rescue seconds later.

“I don’t know what would have happened had they not acted so quickly,” Bartlesville Police Sergeant Jim Warring said.

Warring said officers quickly gave him Narcan, which is believed to have saved his life.