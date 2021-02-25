WATCH: MLGW lifts boil water advisory, gives update on water system

Click here if you cannot view the livestream

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water has lifted the boil water advisory for MLGW customers.

MLGW President JT Young made the announcement Thursday afternoon. MLGW is still asking customers to conserve water until 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Young says customers can go back to their regular water usage after Friday morning.

Nick Newman, MLGW vice president of engineering, advised that customers flush their systems by letting their faucets run for around two minutes.

Newman emphasized that no contamination was found in the water system. He says naturally-occurring iron in the water may cause the water to look brown or red, but the water will clear after running for a couple of minutes.

Young says customers do not need to call about a leak adjustment in their bill. Young says MLGW will be implementing an automatic adjustment based on the extenuating circumstances.

Jerica Phillips with Shelby County Schools says the water pressure is stable at all SCS buildings and employees will be able to return to the buildings. She says SCS is still on track to reopen schools for in-person learning on March 1.

Phillips says a few schools will remain closed and that SCS officials are in direct communication with MLGW regarding those schools.

Phillips says sinks will be usable but some water fountains will remain closed. She says SCS will be providing bottled water for staff and students in schools.