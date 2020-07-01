MISSISSIPPI — Governor Tate Reeves gave updates Wednesday about reopening Mississippi after coronavirus closures.
Gov. Reeves’ initial plan called for reopening July 1, but that was delayed.
In Wednesday’s briefing, Reeves urged Mississippians to take COVID-19 seriously and realize “this is not a hoax.”
- WATCH: Gov. Lee gives briefing on COVID-19 in Tennessee
- WATCH: Mississippi governor gives updates about reopening state
- WATCH: Lt. Gov. Hosemann and Speaker Gunn to retire Mississippi state flag
- Coronavirus in Ark.: 21,197 cumulative cases with 277 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson
- TDH reports 1,806 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, highest single-day increase