WATCH: Mississippi governor gives daily briefing on COVID-19

Click here if you cannot view the livestream

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the media on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Reeves said the briefing would focus on the largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases in the state. The governor said the state also saw the largest number of COVID-19 deaths the state has seen.

Mississippi is currently reporting 7,212 cases, including 281 deaths. The state health department says 397 cases and 20 deaths were reported Friday.

Reeves said the case and death increases have caused him to reconsider his reopening policies for the state.

The governor also said the legislature is prevent his administration from paying for emergency services for the state.

“You’ve got to have somebody who is accountable, not 174 somebodies who are not,” Reeves said.