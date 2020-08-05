WATCH: Mississippi governor addresses coronavirus response

MISSISSIPPI — Gov. Tate Reeves is set to provide updates about Mississippi’s coronavirus response on Wednesday.
Gov. Reeves on Tuesday issued a mask mandate for anyone in public places the state and issued an executive order delaying the start of school in some virus hotspots.
The governor’s briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on this post and on WREG’s Facebook page.
- USPS expects mail-in ballot surge, Democrats and Republicans disagree about giving USPS more money to prepare
- Lawmakers seek increased consumer protections during the pandemic
- Wedding photographer captures Beirut explosion
- Lawmakers demand timely mail delivery ahead of November election
- Missing Kansas mother last heard from in Memphis, police say