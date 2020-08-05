WATCH: Mississippi governor addresses coronavirus response

MISSISSIPPI — Gov. Tate Reeves is set to provide updates about Mississippi’s coronavirus response on Wednesday.

Gov. Reeves on Tuesday issued a mask mandate for anyone in public places the state and issued an executive order delaying the start of school in some virus hotspots.

The governor’s briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on this post and on WREG’s Facebook page.

