WATCH: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to make ‘major announcement’ regarding COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves plans to make a “major announcement” regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement will be made during a Facebook Live at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday from Jackson, Mississippi.

The governor didn’t go into any details, but said “it will require all of us to adapt in order to save lives.”

Our Nexstar affiliate WJTV reported that Reeves will issue a statewide stay-at-home order as early as Wednesday afternoon. They said the decision was based on data which reportedly shows Mississippi’s cases peaking in late April or early May.