Watch: Meteorologist has near-miss on camera while covering Hurricane Laura

ORANGE, Texas (WJW) – It is not uncommon to see TV crews up close and personal with the stories they’re covering to keep people safe at home.
A storm chaser and meteorologist had a close encounter on camera Thursday morning while covering Hurricane Laura in Orange, Texas.
Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, but hit as such a massive storm, the impact is spreading across the Gulf Coast.
KSAT’s Justin Horne was broadcasting Thursday and describing 80 mph winds when those powerful winds ripped down a power line, causing a massive flash.
“That’s not good,” he said, keeping his composure.
“We’re going to get out of the way of that.”
Horne later tweeted about the incident, saying they were safe.
“This is what we feared may happen,” he wrote.
- This $5 rapid test is a potential game-changer in Covid testing
- Mid-South man faces string of charges after pizza place robbed
- Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire in California, defense official says
- Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake
- These are the teams and athletes who refused to play in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting