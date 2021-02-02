Health officials report possible case of U.K. variant of COVID-19 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The health department said they are investigating a possible case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 in Shelby County.

According to the health department, they received word Monday night that a COVID-19 test was performed and the results show that there may be a case of the U.K. variant in Shelby County. Health officials said more testing needs to be done to confirm if it is indeed the variant, but wanted everyone to be aware that it may be here so they can go ahead and take precautions.

The U.K. variant of Covid-19 is believed to be three times more infectious than other strains, but is not more lethal.

It’s important to continue washing your hands, wearing masks, social distancing and practicing other safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Latest Data

The Shelby County Health Department reported 83,235 total cases and 206 new cases Tuesday morning. There have been 1,289 deaths with nine new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases considered recovered is 77,993 and there are 3,953 known active cases.

As of Monday, more than 62,000 vaccine doses have been administered. More than 47,000 people have received the first dose and more than 15,000 have received the second.