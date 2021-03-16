Health officials: New health, mask directives coming soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials announced new mask and health directives are coming in the next week.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department will be issuing a new face mask directive which says people who are not able to tolerate masks due to a medical reason are exempt from wearing one. No medical documentation will be needed to prove it.

Masks are still required in Memphis and Shelby County.

As for the health directive, Dr. Bruce Randolph said residents will have to wear face masks when exercising in gyms, dining at restaurants or in the general public. Restaurants will now be allowed to remain open until 1 a.m. and eight people in the same household can now sit together at tables.

The health directive will go into effect on March 20.

Dr. Bruce Randolph with the health department encouraged everyone to keep adhering to the guidelines.

“There has been some talk about the risk of an oubtreak of the variant. That possibility is real but if we continue to hold to what we are doing, we continue to practice the preventive measures that are incorporated in the health directive we can prevent the transmission of this virus. We encourage you, remain steadfast. Hold the course and let’s continue to get back to some sense of normalcy,” he said.