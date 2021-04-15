Health officials: Data shows lower variant cases in areas where uptake in vaccine is highest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials released the latest Covid data which they say shows lower numbers of variant cases in areas where uptake of the vaccine are highest.

According to data, the eastern parts of Shelby County along with areas near the medical district have seen a higher uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine to date. Health officials also noted that these same areas also had less cases of the Covid variants, such as the U.K. variant which is now the most dominate strain of coronavirus in Shelby County.

Health officials said that leads them to believe that the vaccine is effective at protecting against the variants.

The variants are 30 percent more deadly and 50 percent more transmissible, health officials said.

Population vaccinated based on age

Vaccination uptake in Shelby County based on Zip Code

Variants in Shelby County based on Zip Code

To date, 68 percent of seniors over the age of 65 have been vaccinated. More than 19,000 residents between the ages of 16 and 24 have also received at least one dose. In all, roughly 283,000 people have been vaccinated with 169,000 full vaccinated.

Remember, the goal is to get to 700,000 people vaccinated.

To encourage everyone to get a Covid shot, health officials said they will be giving away $20 Kroger or Walmart gift cards to the first 2,500 people who show up at the Pipkin Building on Friday or Saturday to get vaccinated.

A team will also be at the University of Memphis football game Friday. The first 500 people to get vaccinated then will be given a $10 concession voucher to use at the game.

