Pipkin vaccination site may close July 31, Germantown and Whitehaven closing this month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials announced they are considering closing the Pipkin Building as a mass vaccination site at the end of the summer.

There are only three mass vaccination sites left in Shelby County: the Pipkin Building, the Whitehaven location and the site in Germantown. The Germantown site will close on June 24 with the Whitehaven site following suit the next day.

City officials will keep the Pipkin site open for the summer, but based on the trends, they are anticipating closing it by July 31, COO Doug McGowen said.

The focus will now pivot to encouraging residents to get the vaccine from the more than 100 private providers, like doctor’s offices and pharmacies, across Shelby County. McGowen said they will also be opening a clinic that will begin operations in August or September.

Community events with neighborhood businesses will also continue, and there are a number of those coming up. For the full list, click here.

As always, rides are available to those who need them. You can call 901-Ride901 or visit 901ridechoice.com.