Several community vaccination sites to close as demand dwindles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials said several community vaccination sites will soon be closing as demand for the Covid-19 vaccine dwindles.

On Thursday, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency left the Pipking building site after their allotted timeframe came to an end with far fewer vaccinations given out than anticipated. The site had the ability to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, but they never reached those numbers.

The Pipkin site will remain open under the direction of the Memphis Fire Department. The new hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Appointments are not necessary.

The Faith Baptist location in Bartlett will close on Friday. The following week, the Gill Center will close on May 27 followed by the Raleigh site at Greater Imani on May 29.

To date, Shelby County has vaccinated 49.2 percent of their campaign goal of 700,000 people. Overall, 36.8 percent of the population in the county has received at least one vaccine.

Upcoming community vaccination events:

May 21: 2314 South Lauderdale from 12 to 4 p.m.

May 22: Greater Community Temple 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 23: Handy Park on Beale Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 23: 4350 Stage Road from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information on vaccination sites, click here.