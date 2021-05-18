Shelby County officials: Nearly halfway to COVID vaccination goal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials said Tuesday they have reached 48.6 percent of their target campaign goal of 700,000 people vaccinated.

According to the latest data, more than 340,000 people in Shelby County have received at least one dose. It’s estimated that number may be a little higher considering a backlog of data, and the fact that the VA in Memphis has not shared their records at this time, they said.

Per CDC recommendations, fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks anymore unless where asked to do so in a private business.

Moving forward, the public vaccine sites will remain open. FEMA will be leaving the Pipkin site on Wednesday, May 19, allowing the city to take over once more. The hours at that location will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting Thursday. No appointment will be necessary.