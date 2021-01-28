Watch: Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force to give Thursday update

Latest COVID-19 data

The Shelby County Health Department reported 81,657 total cases and 446 new cases Thursday morning. There have been 1,241 deaths. The health department says 13 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases considered recovered is 75,997, or 93.1%. There are 4,419 known active cases, which accounts for 5.4%.

Vaccination efforts

The Shelby County Health Deparmtent continues to vaccinate those in the 1a1 and 1a2 priority groups and those 75 years of age and older. To date, they have vaccinated more than 50,000 people, with some 37,000 receiving the first dose and more than 12,000 receiving the second dose.

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities has partnered with the Shelby County Health Department to vaccinate 600 of its staff and people with disabilities Friday, January 29. All appointment slots are full at this time.

The following groups are now eligible to receive a vaccine:

First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire

Health care workers, including: Primary care providers and staff Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients Pharmacists and staff Patient transport Outpatient therapists Urgent visit center providers and staff Environmental services Oral health providers Behavioral health providers Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

Individuals age 75 and over

Second doses

The Shelby County Health Department has begun administering second doses to those individuals who were vaccinated between Decemeber 28 and January 3. If you need help scheduling your second appointment, call (901) 222-7468.

Second dose appointments are available at the following locations:

January 28 to January 29 (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Appling Emissions Station at 2355 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN

January 30 (8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Appling Emissions Station at 2355 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN

February 2 to February 6 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Boulevard, Memphis, TN

February 2 to February 6 (Times vary)

Germantown Baptist Church at 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN

Join the waitlist

Health Directive 17

The Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive 17 is now in effect. The heatlh directive allows everything to be open, but Dr. Bruce Randolph with the health department said everyone still need to adhere to the safety guidlines.

They are relying on individuals to take personal responsibility for preventing the spread of COVID-19 by taking the following actions:

Wear a mask

Stay home when sick

Limit close contact with those not in your household

Keep six feet away from others

Avoid enclosed spaces that don’t have ventilation

Wash your hands often

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects

Get tested for COVID-19

Get vaccinated when available

Stay at home when possible

Groups of more than 10 are discouraged

Restaurant capacity will increase to 50 percent, from the current 25 percent. They will still not be allowed to seat more than six people and everyone must social distanced. Dancing indoors is not allowed along with smoking, and customers are still required to wear a mask when not eating.

Restaurants will also still have to close by 10 p.m.

Live entertainment is permitted, but performers will have to be socially distanced.

Where to get tested

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, it is important that you get tested as soon as possible. For a testing site near you, call (833) 556-2476 or (877) 857-2945.

There are two drive-thru testing locations – 2355 Appling City Cove and 1720 RKS Commercial Cove – and residents do not need an appointment to get tested. The sites are during open during the week from 8:30 to 5 p.m.

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay isolated until you have your test results back.

Have questions? Call the Shelby County Healt Department’s hotline at (901) 222-MASK