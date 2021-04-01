Memphis federal vaccination site has goal to fully vaccinate 63k people in 6 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials in Shelby County announced new details about the federal vaccination site which will open at the Memphis Fairgrounds next week.

Starting next week, the federal government and its teams will take over the Pipkin Building as a mass vaccination site that will run 12 hours a day, seven days a week with the ability to vaccinate thousands each day.

White House announces federal vaccination site in Memphis

The designation means that Shelby County is about to see a major influx of vaccines. The federal government will have 21,000 vaccines at their disposal each week through FEMA. Those doses will be in addition to the ones allocated to Memphis through the state of Tennessee.

Next week, the city of Memphis anticipates having more than 50,000 vaccine appointments available.

If all goes according to plan, 63,000 people will be fully vaccinated by the end of six weeks.

Pfizer says its vaccine effective up to 6 months later

The Memphis facility is just one of 25 sites the federal government will take over. Two others were announced this week in St. Louis and Indiana. Members of the military will help administer the vaccines.